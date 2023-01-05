Every player out of contract at Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR and Salford Red Devils and free to move at the end of Super League 2023

WITH the 2022 Super League season now in the distant past and the 2023 season firmly in the sights of top flight clubs, most sides have completed their recruitment.

In terms of looking towards 2023, the May 1 deadline is one which clubs will have an eager eye on with that date being when players out of contract can negotiate with other sides.

For the likes of Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR and Salford Red Devils, they have a number of players who are out of contract, with the Giants having ten, Hull KR having 14 and Salford 18.

Here are them all.

Huddersfield Giants

Jack Ashworth, Leroy Cudjoe, Matty English, Chris Hill, Tui Lolohea, Nathan Mason, Jermaine McGillvary, Chris McQueen, George Roby, Owen Trout.

Hull KR

Connor Barley, Lachlan Coote, Will Dagger, Dean Hadley, Ryan Hall, Luis Johnson, Jimmy Keinhorst, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Kane Linnett, Connor Moore, Greg Richards, Ethan Ryan, Sam Wood.

Salford Red Devils

Andy Ackers, , Danny Addy, Chris Atkin, Amir Borough, Joe Burgess, Matty Costello, Brodie Croft, Deon Cross, James Greenwood, Ben Hellewell, Ryan Lannon, Jack Ormondroyd, Dan Sarginson, Ken Sio, King Vuniyayawa, Kallum Watkins, Rhys Williams, Shane Wright.