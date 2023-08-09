Ex-Featherstone Rovers boss Sean Long joins Super League club

SEAN LONG’S next coaching destination has been announced following his sacking from Featherstone Rovers yesterday.

Now Long has joined Super League club Wakefield Trinity as assistant coach for 2023 and 2024.

Trinity head coach, Mark Applegarth said: “I’m delighted to have Sean on the coaching staff for the remaining six games and next season.”

“He brings a wealth of experience with him and I think he will add real value to our coaching and playing group. I feel like we will compliment each other well.”

The incoming Long says he is “thrilled to be joining Wakefield at such a crucial point for them in the season. We had a good chat about what Mark felt I could bring to the club.”

“Wakefield are now firmly in the business end of the season and every performance counts, I can’t wait to get out on the field with Mark and the team.”