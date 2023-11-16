Ex-Widnes Vikings star Patrick Ah Van finds new club in the UK

FORMER Widnes Vikings star Patrick Ah Van has found a new club in the UK.

The 35-year-old Auckland-born winger has had an illustrious career which spans over 18 years, where he started in the NRL in 2006 appearing for the New Zealand Warriors, where he made 54 appearances, scoring 16 tries and five goals between 2006-2010.

Ah Van then moved to these shores in 2011, playing Super League for Bradford Bulls where he made 28 appearances, scoring 12 tries and kicking 97 goals.

2012 saw Ah Van sign for Widnes Vikings where he spent eight glorious seasons, making a total of 123 appearances, scoring 95 tries, kicking 73 goals.

During the 2018 season Ah Van did make a handful of appearances for North Wales Crusaders as part of the dual-registration deal at that time with Widnes Vikings.

The New Zealander then made a permanent move to North Wales Crusaders in 2021, where he went on to spend two seasons making a total of 42 appearances and crossing the whitewash 20 times.

And now he has linked up with Welsh side North Wales Crusaders for the 2024 League One campaign.

Head coach Carl Forster said: “This type of signing is unbelievable for our club.

“Pat showed his quality against us last season and we are made up to have him back in the Cru colours.

“His experience will be so valuable for the younger guys in our group.

“He’s a quality player and will bring so much to the group on and off the field. I’m really excited to be working with him.”

