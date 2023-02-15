Featherstone Rovers boss Sean Long confirms star had Super League offers after another wonderful performance

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS are quickly making a reputation for themselves in the second tier in 2023 as favourites for Super League promotion.

One major reason as to why they have been able to cast aside their two opponents so far in Keighley Cougars and Halifax Panthers is the man they have at the helm.

Sean Long was the Leeds Rhinos assistant coach last season before departing Headingley for the Millennium Stadium.

And it’s fair to say it’s been a match made in heaven so far with Long bringing in his former St Helens halfback Leon Pryce as his assistant as well as a number of Super League-quality signings.

One of those new recruits was former Toulouse Olympique centre Chris Hankinson, who has been brilliant to say the least in his opening two games so far.

Hankinson took home a 22-point haul against Halifax Panthers at the weekend, outlining his importance to the Featherstone outfit.

For Long, bringing in Hankinson as his first signing was important in order to show the rest of the Championship that Featherstone were not messing about in 2023.

“Obviously he was my first signing when I came to the club and I wanted to make a statement on where we were wanting to go,” Long told League Express.

“Hanks has been brilliant, he works hard at his game and he’s always asking questions, he’s a good leader.

“He’s a Super League player. That’s one thing I wanted to do is bring him in and make him my main signing.”

Long has also revealed a number of Super League sides did come in for Hankinson, but, jokingly that he was able to convince the ex-Wigan Warriors and London Broncos centre with a coffee!

“I think he had offers, but I did a job on him! I convinced him with a free coffee!”

Hankinson scored twice and converted seven goals in Rovers’ 46-22 win over Halifax.