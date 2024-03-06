Featherstone Rovers confirm signing of St George Illawarra Dragons playmaker

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have confirmed the signing of St George Illawarra Dragons playmaker Paul Turner.

Born in New Zealand, Turner has featured for the Dragons as well as the New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans in the NRL.

Rovers Head Coach, James Ford, is delighted to bring Turner into his squad and said: “I’m delighted to get this signing completed. Paul is a very talented individual who will really compliment our squad and the way we are looking to play. I’m very confident our supporters will love watching Paul!

“Lots of people at the club have worked really hard on this deal and it wouldn’t have been completed without their commitment and support, so I can’t thank them enough.”

On the move, Turner said: I’m really excited by the challenge of joining Featherstone. I have been told by a number of people that the atmosphere at Featherstone is brilliant and I can’t wait to be a part of that.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates, the coaching staff and everyone associated with the Featherstone club. Up The Rovers!”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.