Five potential Castleford Tigers targets with release of Albert Vete

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have come to an agreement with Albert Vete that will see the 31-year-old be released from the remainder of his contract.

Vete has made just ten appearances for the Tigers since joining the West Yorkshire club ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

With Vete’s exit opening up a quota place, which three targets could Castleford look for?

Tex Hoy

With Tex Hoy’s exit from Hull FC, all fingers pointed to Castleford as his next destination. However, Tigers head coach Craig Lingard dismissed that interest, particularly with reference to Jack Broadbent and Luke Hooley as the fullbacks at The Jungle. However, Hooley is out injured and Broadbent has had mixed form to start the 2024 season. Bringing in Hoy, who has demonstrated his skill in the number one shirt when given the chance at Hull, could shore up the Castleford defence as well as bringing more vibrancy in attack – which is clearly something the Tigers have been lacking.

Josh Drinkwater – Warrington Wolves

The move for Josh Drinkwater makes a lot of sense given the Warrington Wolves halfback is currently third choice behind George Williams and youngster Leon Hayes. Wolves boss Sam Burgess sees Hayes as the future whilst Williams needs no introduction which has almost left Drinkwater surplus to requirements. Castleford desperately need reinforcements as well as some spark in the halves and Drinkwater would bring that in abundance. He may be 31 years of age, but the Australian halfback still has plenty of rugby league left in him and could provide a short-term option for Castleford.

Daniel Atkinson – Cronulla Sharks

One left field choice could be Daniel Atkinson who has played just two games for the Cronulla Sharks since joining from the Melbourne Storm ahead of the 2023 NRL season. The 23-year-old can play at both halfback and centre – positions which the Tigers certainly need to bolster. Relaxing the visa requirements for those under a certain age has enabled players who are aged 24 or under that have played in the NSW or Queensland Cup competitions can now obtain visas to play in the UK would allow Atkinson to make the move.

Chris Patolo – Canterbury Bulldogs

Castleford need reinforcements in the pack given the exit of Albert Vete as well as the ban handed to Sylvester Namo and the lack of fitness of new signing Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi. Bringing in young and hungry Chris Patolo from the Canterbury Bulldogs would go some way to filling that gap. Out of contract at the end of the 2024 NRL season, the Bulldogs likely wouldn’t stay in the 22-year-old’s way if he decided to make the move to the northern hemisphere. Another one like Daniel Atkinson that would be able to move to the UK due to the relaxing of visa requirements. Patolo has also made 25 appearances for the Bulldogs since debuting in 2021. Standing at 6 ft 1 and weighing 110kg, the 22-year-old would bring that much-needed size.

Mat Feagai – St George Illawarra Dragons

He may have played over 50 games for the St George Illawarra Dragons at the age of 2023 since debuting back in 2021, but Mat Feagai has yet to register an appearance in 2024 – and it looks likely that he will not play any further part for the Dragons this season if the form of Zac Lomax and Mikaele Ravalawa continues on the wing. Meanwhile, Jack Bird and Moses Suli have been ripping it up in the centres. A change of scenery would do the 23-year-old the world of good, especially with his contract ending at the end of the 2024 season.

