Five Super League signings who have impressed the most so far as Warrington Wolves and Hull FC men lead the way

THE Super League season is still in its infancy, but the Super League table is taking shape as teams look forward to round four this weekend.

Of course, many of those signings that made their way to their new teams have had time to bed in and put their best foot forward with some setting their new Super League careers off like a house on fire.

Here are the five signings that have impressed the most so far.

Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves

No one can begrudge Paul Vaughan a space on this list considering just how influential he has been since joining the Warrington Wolves. Leading from the front with some huge runs as well as staggering metres after contact, Vaughan has been one of the main reasons for Warrington’s upturn in form at the start of the 2023 Super League season. The former Canterbury Bulldogs star has brought experience and leadership in abundance as well as big-game minutes to the Halliwell Jones Stadium so far.

Sam Luckley – Hull KR

Whilst the likes of Tom Opacic, James Batchelor and Sauaso Sue have been hitting the headlines for Hull KR since their arrival at Craven Park, one recruit continues to go under the radar despite some big performances. That man is Sam Luckley whose signing from Salford Red Devils in the off-season wasn’t greeted with much fanfare. That being said, the Geordie has settled in seamlessly in East Yorkshire and has made some big contributions in the past two games against his former side Salford, against Leigh and also against Warrington.

Adam Keighran – Catalans Dragons

What a gem Adam Keighran has turned out to be so far for the Catalans Dragons. The former Sydney Roosters man has been superb with his boot, but he has also deputised in the halves as well as the centres. Keighran’s utility value has also proved its worth to Steve McNamara, but his quality can also not be denied. At just 25 years of age, Keighran still has plenty of years left in him and he is demonstrating just why he was thought of so highly at Sydney and previously the New Zealand Warriors.

Tex Hoy – Hull FC

Whilst Jake Clifford has taken most of the accolades so far for Hull FC, Tex Hoy has been wowing audiences with his agility and ability to break the line for the Black and Whites. The fullback already seems to be loving life in East Yorkshire having made the move from the Newcastle Knights and is already endearing himself to the Hull faithful with the playmaker winning the Super League Player of the Month for February. With pace to burn and an eye for the line, Hoy will enjoy himself in the summer months down at the MKM Stadium.

Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants

Cook Islands international Esan Marsters has certainly made his mark in just two games for the Huddersfield Giants since moving from the NRL. Wearing a distinctive scrum cap, Marsters is a force to be reckoned with out wide with his physicality and aggression causing problems for Warrington and Wakefield in the early rounds. The 26-year-old is also not afraid to put himself about in defence so watch Marsters thrive in the Super League this season.