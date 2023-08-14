Footage revealed of controversial incident that resulted in Huddersfield Giants red card against St Helens

YES, it was Challenge Cup Finals weekend, but there was also one game in Super League that took place over the weekend.

On Sunday evening, St Helens hosted Huddersfield Giants at the Totally Wicked Stadium with Saints aiming to consolidate their their Super League play-off spot.

Although Saints eventually ran out 32-18 winners, there were a number of controversial flashpoints that occurred during the game – one of which saw Huddersfield’s Joe Greenwood given a red card for an elbow following a hefty tackle from St Helens forward Matty Lees

Footage of that incident has now been revealed on social media. What do you make of the tackle and the reaction from Greenwood?

Joe Greenwood getting sent off for reacting to a tackle which would have undoubtedly resulted in a red card for the St Helens player if it was on TV. Not even up for debate. pic.twitter.com/q9wRdmEFBB — Alex Tyrer Graham (@AlexG6) August 13, 2023

The end result lifted Saints into third in the Super League table, overtaking Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards who now sit in fourth on points difference.

The defeat also dented Huddersfield’s hopes of making an unlikely late charge to make the play-offs.

