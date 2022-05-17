Former RFL chief executive and Wigan chairman Maurice Lindsay dies aged 81

The Rugby Football League have paid tribute to former chief executive and president Maurice Lindsay, who has died aged 81.

The ex-Wigan chairman was a leading proponent of the switch to summer rugby and creation of Super League, of which he became chief executive.

Lindsay joined Wigan in 1980, the year they were relegated to the Second Division.

He guided the club through a period of major improvement during which they dominated the British game, winning a string of league titles and trophies.

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said: “Maurice Lindsay will be remembered as one of the most significant leaders in the sport’s history.

“First at the Wigan club, where the strength of his personality was critical in their emergence as arguably the greatest club side of all time in this country, one which dominated domestically and flourished internationally, and whose impact extended well beyond Rugby League.

“When he moved to the game’s central administration at the RFL, he was the leading figure in driving through the inception of the Super League in 1996, which genuinely transformed the sport.

“He was a truly unique character, a wonderful raconteur, always had a twinkle in his eye – and he lived a remarkable life.

“Rugby League would not be where it is today without him.”