Greg Inglis unsure on extending Warrington stay

Greg Inglis admitted a prolonged stay in Super League was unlikely – but wouldn’t rule out extending his stay with Warrington.

GI, one of the game’s great players, has come out of retirement to join the Wolves on a one-year deal.

Inglis, 33, has already had an impact for the Wolves after linking up with the club, with fans itching to get a glimpse of their new star later this year.

When asked if he would consider extending his stay with the club, he admitted: “So far it’s pretty much closed doors.

“I’ve got my own business that I started up and launched last year so that’s pretty much taken up my main priority until I got over here. I’m tapping into New South Wales schools on mental health and my struggles. But saying that, I’ve still got ten months here and we may reassess, we’ll go back to the same process, talk to the people who are important.”

Inglis spoke with more conviction on the prospect of both an NRL and State of Origin return.

“The NRL door is completely closed,” he said.

“If I did go back to the NRL, it would be in a coaching capacity.

“I had been going into businesses and talking about mental health and my experiences. I would maybe go and do something like that if the opportunity came up.

“I left the representative arena on good terms, and I do not want to go back and ruin that. I already had a call last year to go back and play and I said no.”