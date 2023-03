HARRY NEWMAN has been substituted at half-time by Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith – but it isn’t an injury.

In fact, it is part of his rehab the club announced on Twitter, saying: “Luis Roberts has come on for Harry Newman at half time in a planned replacement as Harry continues his return to full fitness with 40 minutes of action.”

The Leeds centre had enjoyed a great start in the first 40 minutes with a number of impressive touches.