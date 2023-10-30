‘Have a bit of fun’: Jack Welsby eyes different England style for final Tonga Test

JACK WELSBY has suggested that England could play a different style of rugby in Saturday’s final Test against Tonga on Saturday.

The 22-year-old fullback also admits that the captaincy has changed the role he has played in the opening two games of the series. But with George Williams set to return to the side and reclaim that position, Welsby could revert to the more open style of rugby that has won him so much acclaim in Super League.

“I’ve really enjoyed it as captain, but it has been a bit different for me,” said Welsby.

“I’m usually a bit more like Mikey (Lewis) and try to play off the cuff a bit. But as captain I’ve had to try and find that balance of still having my own game, but also being a cool head and telling the team what we need to do.

“I think I’ve done that in parts, but there are still improvements I can make. I don’t think I’ve been completely at my best, but I think I’ve done enough in some situations and have been pretty solid defensively. But with ball in hand it’s been hard with me at the back and two new halfbacks; we’re still getting to know each other’s games, so we’ve maybe not been very cohesive.

“But we’ve just wrapped up a series, so something’s worked.

“Now that we’re 2-0 up we can maybe relax a bit and have a bit of fun with how we play. That is what I am planning on doing on Saturday.

“Yes, the series is wrapped up but we still want to go out there and get a third win.

“There are still things we need to change but we need to enjoy this moment first. We set out as a team to win this series and we have achieved it.”

