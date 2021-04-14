Headingley to stage all four Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Emerald Headingley will stage all four Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-finals, all of which will be broadcast live on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 May.

The two Friday night games will both be broadcast live on Sky Sports, while the two Saturday matches will be broadcast live by the BBC.

The matches begin when Catalans Dragons take on Warrington Wolves in a 6pm kick off on Friday night 7 May. That will be followed by St Helens taking on Huddersfield Giants at 8.15pm, with both matches lives on Sky Sports.

Coverage switches to BBC on Saturday 8 May, with BBC1 showing Hull FC versus Wigan Warriors at 2.30pm, and Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils going head-to-head live on BBC2 at 5pm.

RFL Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Foster, said: “We’re delighted to be able to confirm that all four quarter-final games will be broadcast live, and our thanks go to our broadcast and commercial partners for their continued support of Rugby League. The broadcasters have been extremely helpful in ensuring that all these games are televised and on successive days.

“Like last year, all quarter-final matches are being played at a neutral venue, based on availability and suitability. In this case, Emerald Headingley Stadium offers a perfect venue for what promises to be an exciting round of matches. The two Round Three games shown by BBC last weekend drew the highest viewing figures for this particular round for four years, so we’ll be looking to maintain this momentum throughout this year’s competition.”

Betfred Challenge Cup Quarter Final Draw

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils, Saturday 8 May, 5pm

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves, Friday 7 May, 6pm

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors, Saturday 8 May, 2.30pm

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants, Friday 7 May, 8.15pm