Huddersfield Giants 2021 Squad Numbers revealed

Huddersfield Giants have revealed their squad numbers for the 2020 season.

New signings Ricky Leutele and Luke Yates have been handed starting jerseys, taking number 4 and eight respectively.

Fellow new recruit Josh Jones has been handed the number 13 shirt while Joe Greenwood, who has joined from Wigan, will wear number 15.

Michael Lawrence has vacated the 13 jersey and will now wear number 10, while Jack Cogger will wear 16.

