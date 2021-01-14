Huddersfield Giants 2021 Squad Numbers revealed

   14/01/2021

Huddersfield Giants have revealed their squad numbers for the 2020 season.

New signings Ricky Leutele and Luke Yates have been handed starting jerseys, taking number 4 and eight respectively.

Fellow new recruit Josh Jones has been handed the number 13 shirt while Joe Greenwood, who has joined from Wigan, will wear number 15.

Michael Lawrence has vacated the 13 jersey and will now wear number 10, while Jack Cogger will wear 16.

Huddersfield Giants’ 2021 Squad Numbers

 

  1. Ashton Golding
  2. Jermaine McGillvary
  3. Jake Wardle
  4. Ricky Leutele
  5. Darnell McIntosh
  6. Lee Gaskell
  7. Aidan Sezer
  8. Luke Yates
  9. Adam O Brien
  10. Michael Lawrence
  11. Kenny Edwards
  12. Joe Wardle
  13. Josh Jones
  14. Matty English
  15. Joe Greenwood
  16. Jack Cogger
  17. Chris Mcqueen
  18. Jack Ashworth
  19. James Cunningham
  20. Oliver Wilson
  21. Leroy Cudjoe
  22. James Gavet
  23. Oliver Russell
  24. Louis Senior
  25. Owen Trout
  26. Jon Luke Kirby
  27. Sam Wood
  28. Sam Hewitt
  29. Ronan Michael
  30. Chester Butler