Huddersfield Giants 2021 Squad Numbers revealed

Huddersfield Giants have revealed their squad numbers for the 2020 season.
New signings Ricky Leutele and Luke Yates have been handed starting jerseys, taking number 4 and eight respectively.
Fellow new recruit Josh Jones has been handed the number 13 shirt while Joe Greenwood, who has joined from Wigan, will wear number 15.
Michael Lawrence has vacated the 13 jersey and will now wear number 10, while Jack Cogger will wear 16.
Huddersfield Giants’ 2021 Squad Numbers
- Ashton Golding
- Jermaine McGillvary
- Jake Wardle
- Ricky Leutele
- Darnell McIntosh
- Lee Gaskell
- Aidan Sezer
- Luke Yates
- Adam O Brien
- Michael Lawrence
- Kenny Edwards
- Joe Wardle
- Josh Jones
- Matty English
- Joe Greenwood
- Jack Cogger
- Chris Mcqueen
- Jack Ashworth
- James Cunningham
- Oliver Wilson
- Leroy Cudjoe
- James Gavet
- Oliver Russell
- Louis Senior
- Owen Trout
- Jon Luke Kirby
- Sam Wood
- Sam Hewitt
- Ronan Michael
- Chester Butler