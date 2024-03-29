Huddersfield Giants forward suspended immediately following incident involving police

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS forward Fenton Rogers has been suspended by the Super League club following an incident which involved the police.

Rogers, who has spent the first half of the 2024 season on loan at Championship club Bradford Bulls, was detained for questioning by the police.

Huddersfield’s statement reads: “The club were made aware on Friday morning by Fenton Rogers of an incident the previous day which led to him being detained for questioning by the police.

“The club has suspended him with immediate effect pending the outcome of their own investigation.

“No further comment will be made at this stage.”

