Hull FC hopeful sets first-team goal after three years playing catch-up

YOUNG Hull FC halfback Sully Medforth feels like he’s spent the last three years playing catch-up.

And the talented teenager is ready to carry on grafting as he tries to make the step from the Academy to Tony Smith’s first-team squad.

Medforth is one of eight prospects promoted to work full-time with the senior squad under experienced Smith and his new sidekick Simon Grix, the former Halifax head coach.

Also moving up are loose-forward Kye Armstrong, backrower Lennon Bursell, fullback or halfback Jack Charles, halfback or loose-forward Mackenzie Harman, hooker Jeylan Hodgson, fullback Logan Moy and prop Cobie Wainhouse.

Pre-season training has started, with the new additions aiming to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Davy Litten, the 20-year-old winger or fullback who has played 20 first-team matches over the last two years (plus six on loan to Whitehaven in 2022).

And former East Hull community club junior Medforth, who will turn 19 in January and has represented Yorkshire at Academy level, explained: “Initially, I wasn’t picked up by the Scholarship.

“So when I joined the system, it was like being a year behind a lot of the other lads.

“The last three years have been all about hard work. I’ve pushed myself so hard and I can be proud of that.

“I’m happy to be a part of the first-team squad now, but I’m not ready to stand still. I want to keep pushing on and working my way up the pecking order.”

Speaking to the club website, Medforth added: “Tony has talked to the group about the standards that he expects.

“And he also mentioned he doesn’t want us young lads just making up the numbers, but trying to push those above in the squad in a respectful manner.

“Age is just a number to Tony. As long as he sees you giving it your all in training, you’ll go a long way in his estimations and I’m going to be pushing myself as hard as I can.”

