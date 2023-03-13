Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers stars charged by Disciplinary Match Review Panel

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has had its say from the weekend’s fixtures.
A number of players have been charged, but under the new disciplinary emphasis on fines rather than bans, no players have actually been banned.
Here are the sanctions from Round Four:
Manu Mau (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B Strikes – £250 fine
Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 fine
Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 fine
Tom Opacic (Hull KR) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – N/A
Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 fine
Josh Griffin (Hull FC) – Grade B Trips – £250 fine
Jack Brown (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – £250 fine
The following player was handed a caution:
Matty Lees (St Helens) – Dangerous Contact