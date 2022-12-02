Hull FC man makes Championship move

HULL FC’s utility back Marcus Walker will be a Championship player in 2022.

Walker has signed for Newcastle Thunder, joining the Betfred Championship club on a one-year deal.

The 20-year-old featured once for Super League outfit Hull FC, making his debut in an away loss to Catalans Dragons in 2021.

Although a prominent feature in the club’s reserves sides, Walker spent the 2022 season on loan at Championship outfit Whitehaven RLFC where he made 13 appearances, scoring one try.

Speaking on his move to the North East, Walker said: “I’m over the moon to have signed with a great club in a great city.

“There’s a great bunch of lads here and I’m looking forward to ripping into a successful season.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot to show this year and can’t wait to get started.”

Newcastle Thunder head coach Chris Thorman said: “Marcus spent last season on loan at Whitehaven, so he’s proven Championship quality and I know he’s only going to get better.

“He provides a bit of cover in that he can play centre, on the wing or at full back. He even played junior rugby in the halves, so he definitely offers that utility value.

“He’s another lad that ticks all the boxes for us. He’s a great kid and has a great attitude towards his craft and profession.”