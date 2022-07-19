Hull FC secure NRL signing for rest of the season

Hull FC have signed utility back Will Smith on a permanent deal until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has 84 NRL appearances to his name, having played for Penrith Panthers, Parramatta Eels and most recently Gold Coast Titans.

He joins a Hull side in need of reinforcements in the spine following the release of fellow Australian Josh Reynolds and injury to Jake Connor.

“We’re excited for Will to join us for the rest of the season, it isn’t often a player of his calibre comes available at this time of the year,” said Hull head coach Brett Hodgson.

“He brings NRL pedigree and real versatility at an important stage of the season for us, especially at six, one and nine.

“It adds depth to our squad for the business end of the year and a player of good experience having represented the Indigenous All Stars, as well as being a senior leader at his previous clubs.

“He is competitive and energetic and is someone who has always put the team first wherever he has been, so we’re looking forward to him getting started.”

Smith, whose move is subject to international clearance, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for me to get back playing some footy at a high level and to try and help Hull FC get to the semi-finals.”