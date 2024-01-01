Hull KR boss Willie Peters happy with leadership group after losing experienced players

WILLIE PETERS is confident Hull KR have all the experience and leadership qualities they need, fronted by new captain Elliot Minchella.

The loose-forward has been appointed as the club skipper after coming to the fore as one of Hull KR’s most important players in recent seasons.

Minchella, 27, joined the club from Bradford ahead of the 2020 season, and is joined in their leadership group for 2024 by backrower James Batchelor and winger Ryan Hall.

The Robins have lost a significant amount of experience in their squad over the past twelve months, not least with the retirement of previous captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall, who is now on their coaching staff.

Lachlan Coote and Kane Linnett have also called time on their professional careers but head coach Peters believes others are capable of stepping up to become leaders.

“James Batchelor is now in our leadership group. Batch is the sort of player who leads by his actions. He’s well-liked and respected among the group,” said Peters.

“There’s Ryan Hall, who has seen and done it all, and Elliot Minchella as well.

“So we’ve got three good leaders, and now it’s about working on some emerging leaders.

“We’d like to think everyone is a leader in the group. Certainly you’ll have guys who will speak up more than others and add more to the group, but we like to provide everyone with a voice.”

Minchella said: “It’s a massive honour to be captain this season and I’m ready to lead by example.

“I’ll be giving 110 percent every time I pull on the shirt. I want to do our fans, our staff and my teammates proud.”

Peters described Minchella as the “obvious choice” as captain: “He’s an intelligent player who brings out the best in the people around him.

“Passion, work ethic and a winning mentality come to mind when I think about Elliot Minchella.

“I am really looking forward to working closely with Mini and watching him take our club to another level in 2024.”

