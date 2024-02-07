Hull KR given early Super League blow as forward suffers ligament injury

HULL KR have been given an early blow to their 2024 Super League campaign with the news that Matty Storton will miss the opening month or so with an elbow ligament injury.

Storton suffered the problem in Rovers’ 26-18 loss to Leeds Rhinos last weekend and now head coach Willie Peters has confirmed that the forward could be out for six weeks.

“Matty Storton has got an elbow issue so he will be on the sidelines for the first few weeks of the season,” Peters told BBC Humberside Sport.

“Matty has ligament damage so we will wait and see how it settles down but could be between four to six weeks. It’s a blow when you see anyone go down at this time of year in friendlies.

“Other teams are facing that challenge too but it’s disappointing for Matty because he has had a really strong pre-season and he really put himself in the frame for round one.”

Other than Storton, Reiss Butterworth also got a head knock in that loss to Leeds.

“Reiss Butterworth also got the head knock but we’re not too bad. He will have to go through the protocols.”

Rovers open the season with an away trip to bitter rivals Hull FC, live on Sky Sports next Thursday night.

