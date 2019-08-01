Hull KR hold talks with Toronto flier

Hull Kingston Rovers have held talks with Toronto’s utility back Nick Rawsthorne.

The talented 23-year-old, who made his Super League debut across the city at Hull FC, is off-contract at the end of the season and is thought to have met with officials at KCOM Craven Park earlier this week.

Rawsthorne has been prolific in Toronto colours since his move to the club ahead of the 2018 season, scoring 24 tries in 32 appearances.

Out of favour earlier in the season, Rawsthorne went on a month-long loan at York. But since returning to the Wolfpack, he has played his way into Brian McDermott’s side and played in nine of their last ten outings.

However, with his future at the Canadian club undecided, Rawsthorne is free to talk to other clubs, with Catalans and a part-time club also understood to be interested.

Equally adept at playing fullback, wing or centre, Rawsthorne made his mark at Halifax in 2016, which saw him snapped up by Hull FC.

He went on to play three times for the Black and Whites, scoring twice in their defeat to Catalans.

Toronto came calling ahead of their Championship campaign and he has been a regular for the majority of his time with the Wolfpack.

The Robins are putting the final touches to their recruitment for next season and are thought to be in talks with a number of players, while they are also keen to recruit for the remainder of this season before the transfer deadline a week on Friday.

Rawsthorne won’t be joining the club before then, but the Halifax-born back could be at the Rovers in 2020.