Hull KR secure deal for Yusuf Aydin from Wakefield Trinity

Hull KR have signed young prop Yusuf Aydin from Wakefield Trinity on a two-year deal from next season.

The 21-year-old is out of contract at the end of this year at hometown club Trinity and joins fellow forward James Batchelor in making the switch to Craven Park.

Aydin, who has one international cap for Turkey, has made 22 Super League appearances to date, including one on loan for Leeds Rhinos earlier this season.

He becomes Hull KR’s third domestic signing for next year, after Batchelor and Huddersfield Giants’ Louis Senior, and sixth in total including the NRL trio of Rhys Kennedy, Tom Opacic and Jesse Sue, ahead of Willie Peters’ arrival as head coach.

“It’s a really big opportunity,” said Aydin. “I asked Willie what his plans for pre-season and next season were and he gave me a breakdown on it all, it sounded great.

“I’m 22 in September so I’m still young but signing for Hull KR is the perfect chance for me to keep developing.”

Peters added: “Yusuf Aydin is a promising young prop with his best years ahead of him.

“Yusuf has a high work rate and does all the little effort areas well which we value here at Hull KR. We look forward to welcoming Yusuf into our squad later this year for pre-season.”