Jack Brown pleased with personal breakthrough and Hull FC production line

Hull FC prop forward Jack Brown has made a significant impression already this season, despite not celebrating his 22nd birthday until later this month.

Brown, who wears squad number 20, was selected on the bench for Saturday’s game against Catalans Dragons, the eleventh time he has been selected as a substitute as opposed to his four selections in the starting lineup.

“A personal goal of mine was to play every game and I’ve done that,” said Brown.

“It’s probably because my attitude is probably a bit better. I’m just appreciating playing every week and really enjoying it.”

And Brown sees himself as one of the new breed of young Hull players who are coming through the club’s Academy system and making an impact.

“You just have to look at our Academy side; they have won every game so far this year and they are stepping successfully into the reserves.

“They are all good blokes, with a good attitude; they are quiet, humble kids who just go about their business.”

Brown acknowledges the influence of Gareth Ellis on his development as a matchday forward.

“He has been massive for me and he’s probably part of the reason why I’ve played so many games this year. I appreciate his guidance; he tells me what I’m doing wrong and what I’m doing well.

“You could be guilty of forgetting what he’s done in the game.”

Meanwhile Brown, who has had the number 20 shirt for the last two seasons, isn’t too bothered about claiming a starting squad number.

“Maybe that would bother some players, but I could be number 100 as long as I’m getting plenty of opportunities.”

Over the next three months, however, Brown is likely to be in a Hull side without its superstar Jake Connor, who is expected to be out for that long after suffering a medial ligament strain during Hull’s golden-point defeat to Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue and having scans to establish the nature of the injury last Wednesday.

