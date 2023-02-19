Ian Watson eyes further Huddersfield Giants progress ahead of Super League start

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS coach Ian Watson says he and his players will use the bittersweet experience of last season as motivation to push on this time.

The Giants reached their first Challenge Cup Final since 2009 and made the Super League play-offs for the first time since 2015.

But Watson’s side suffered late heartbreak against Wigan in the former and lost at home to his old club Salford at the first stage of the latter.

The Giants have made some high-profile signings for 2023, such as Jake Connor, Esan Marsters, Kevin Naiqama and Harry Rushton, as the highly-rated 46-year-old approaches his third season at the John Smith’s Stadium helm.

But the bulk of last season’s squad remains, and with Friday’s first game at home to Warrington looming (the Giants were inactive at the weekend because originally-scheduled hosts St Helens were involved in the World Club Challenge), Watson said: “We’re ready to go.

“We had some tough games last season when we came close, but not close enough. I think you generally have to go through them as players and coaches and, as a team, to feel what they are like and learn and grow.

“Overall, we had an outstanding year, the best this club has had for ages, but the boys didn’t feel like that because of the way it finished.

“I think we should be proud of what we achieved, because it showed the progress we’re making. But we have to push on and show we can be a team that challenges consistently.”

With nine new faces in the squad (Jack Bibby, Jake Bibby, Sam Halsall, Harvey Livett and Nathan Peats have also come through the door) and only six major departures, Watson added: “It’s about trying to fit the right pieces in.

“Ideally, you don’t want to make a lot of changes, but circumstances dictated some of them. Situations crop up, such as Ricky Leutele and Dany Levi leaving, which was disappointing, because you don’t want to lose players of their quality.

“But being able to get Kevin Naiqama and Nathan Peats on the back of that is phenomenal.

“We know Nathan because of his previous spell here (on loan from Leigh in 2021), while Kevin is a proven winner who will make us better as a team and me better as a coach.

“He’s been in great systems in the NRL and at St Helens and will put things he’s picked up into our club.

“He really adds to us and hopefully he’ll keep that great tag of winning Grand Finals!”

