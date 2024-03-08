Ian Watson reacts to Huddersfield Giants win over Castleford, why he feels for the Tigers and why Elliot Wallis didn’t play

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS thrashed Castleford Tigers 50-8 at The Jungle tonight in the best performance of the season from Ian Watson’s men.

The Giants led 24-4 at half-time before scoring five tries in the last 17 minutes to romp home for their second win of the season.

And Watson was happy to say the least after the game:

“I thought it was a really good team performance, we asked for a big performance as a group and a game to represent Kev and his 250th.

“We wanted to play in the manner with how he has represented himself throughout his career which showed what Kev is about. He competes on every single play and I thought it was a good performance for Kev.

“The Wigan game I thought we were good, we just got a bad start and were good in parts against St Helens. We knew we were going to build and try and get better every single week. Today was another step in the right direction.”

Watson spoke at half-time about weathering the Castleford wind after the break – and the Giants did just that.

“We spoke about at half-time, we knew they would come out after us. They kept playing through our middle and try and fatigue us. I thought we handled it really well.

“I thought once we got the ball back and got back up the other end and broke the team and that’s what it did to Cas. They had the momentum, they had about ten sets to our four and that is a tough period. Against Wigan that killed us.”

The Huddersfield boss picked out Leroy Cudjoe for his two-try performance and explained why Elliot Wallis didn’t play.

“I’m going to pick Leroy out, he plays a different position for us each week! He went to left back-row when we lost Jack Murchie.

“With Elliot, we will have him looked at. He had a stress response in his foot whilst he was with Cas and it flared up during this week.

“Rather than making it worse, we deloaded him and we’ve got Sam Halsall who is a hell of a player.”

Watson also said that he feels for Castleford.

“I do yeah (feel for them), I think the way they have gone about things, they have been competing in games and I think our start got them, similar to how Wigan got us.

“If you give teams a start it is difficult to pull it back. They are a good group, they complete high and have been tough to beat. I think that’s a one off for them tonight.”

