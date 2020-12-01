IRL appoints Kazandjian as Secretary-General

Danny Kazandjian has been appointed the Secretary-General of International Rugby League with immediate effect after previously having been employed as the organisation’s Global Operations Manager.

Kazandjian, who first came to prominence when he played a leading role in establishing Lebanese Rugby League, has since served both the Rugby League European Federation and International Rugby League (IRL), which used to be called the Rugby League International Federation.

Kazandjian will effectively step into the shoes of Nigel Wood, who retired as CEO of the IRL at the end of November.

“I am honoured to be asked to take on this vital role for IRL,” said Kazandjian.

“The position of Secretary General is widely in use throughout the international sporting community and brings International Rugby League more into line with recognised practice.

“IRL is growing and developing its operation, as further evidenced by the healthy attendance at last week’s AGM and the elevation of Ghana and Nigeria to affiliate member status.

“We continue to both improve our support for our 52 members and develop core functions as an international federation, including anti-doping, match officiating, judiciary, the laws of the game, our regulatory framework in addition to other strategic areas such as improving our approach to women’s and disability rugby league and further regional devolution. All of this work is ultimately intended to underpin a vibrant, coherent international calendar, which remains the federation’s principal objective.”