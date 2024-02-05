‘I’ve surprised myself’: Matty Ashton stands tall for Warrington Wolves after England honours

By LOUIS CHAPMAN-COOMBE

MATTY ASHTON says his time in the England set-up last year will make him a better player for Warrington this season.

Ashton won his first England cap in their 64-0 mid-season thumping of France, and he added two more to his collection in the autumn whitewash of Tonga, starting the last two Tests of the series.

He impressed against the Pacific side, notably ending the series as top try-scorer with three tries including a vital brace in the second Test, and he says his time in the international arena will fill him with confidence coming into the Super League campaign.

“I can just look back and know I can do it at the highest level,” Ashton told League Express.

“I can be confident about my game and not worry about things too much; instead I can just take every game as it comes.”

Ashton also reflected on what he learned from his time in the camp and how he can transfer those experiences to his club environment.

“I learned a lot in those three weeks, knowing what it’s like in a camp environment, how well everyone got on, how well you’re looked after and what you get to do on the pitch – you’re representing your country,” he added.

“It’s something I can take to club level. I’ve got to put my all into the badge and come off the pitch each week knowing I’ve put absolutely everything into the performance.”

Ashton’s real breakout year came for Swinton in 2019 as he won the Championship Young Player of the Year award, earning a move to Warrington.

Last season was arguably his best year in Wire colours to date, as he scored 20 tries in 27 appearances.

“It all went a bit fast. I think I’ve surprised myself with where I can actually get to, and I’ve got to take confidence from it now, knowing that I can play at that top level,” said Ashton.

Meanwhile, Wolves forward Joe Philbin signed a contract extension until the end of 2026 ahead of last week’s testimonial game against Leigh.

