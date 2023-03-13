Jackson Hastings opens up on controversial exit from former club following explosive final whistle confrontation

JACKSON HASTINGS has opened up on his controversial exit from a former club following a confrontation at the final whistle between him and former teammates at the Wests Tigers.

Hastings appeared to go up to Wests’ Tommy Talau to apologise for a high shot during the game, but the former Wigan and Salford star was pushed away before Wests’ new signing David Klemmer came in and had a few choice words with Hastings.

There was certainly a little bit of post-game drama after Jackson Hastings was confronted by the Tigers post game. #NRLTigersKnights MORE 👉 https://t.co/LUXtpFC28J pic.twitter.com/b629cVxhkK — Fox League (@FOXNRL) March 12, 2023

Of course, Hastings’ exit from the Tigers was a surprising one with the move to Newcastle coming about in the space of a week or so.

There were claims behind the scenes, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, that Hastings and Tim Sheens’ relationship became strained, but now the 27-year-old has opened up on his side of the story.

“He knows the truth behind what happened and it is what it is, it’s not up to me to talk in the media,” Hastings said following the Knights’ 14-12 win over Wests.

“My job is to come out here and play football, I’ve said all along that I’ve got nothing but respect for the Tigers, their fans, the players, they gave me a chance. They brought me back from England and gave me a chance in the NRL.

“I’m not here to bad mouth no one, I never will, if they want to talk they can talk. I’m just here to play football and do my best, we were lucky to get the win tonight and we roll on to next week.”

Hastings also told the Sydney Morning Herald: ““I thought I had a good relationship with him. Things happen in footy. Things happen fast.

” They needed a prop and Newcastle needed a half. It was a fit for both clubs. I have nothing bad to say about anyone at the club.”