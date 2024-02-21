Jai Field on Wigan Warriors’ task against ‘benchmark’ Penrith Panthers in World Club Challenge

JAI FIELD will put admiration for his compatriots to one side when he bids to lead Wigan to world glory.

The speedy Australian fullback will be a key weapon for the Warriors when they take on Penrith this Saturday night, having shone in Super League over the past two seasons.

Field, who made 17 NRL appearances for St George Illawarra and Parramatta, has watched from afar as the Panthers have scooped the last three league titles since he moved to England for the start of the 2021 season.

So he knows just how big a challenge it will be to topple Ivan Cleary’s team and claim the World Club Challenge trophy.

“They’re a great side. They’ve been the benchmark over there for three years now,” the 25-year-old told League Express.

“It’s a very tough competition and it’s very even, so to do what they’ve done – no side had won three in a row since the early 80s – it’s no easy feat and it’s very admirable.

“It’s a tough challenge and we’re going to have to be on it to win.”

Tickets sold out weeks in advance of the big match and Field can’t wait to play in front of a packed DW Stadium.

“There’s been a good buzz around the group (through pre-season) with that going on,” he added.

“It’s definitely exciting looking forward to it, with how many tickets they’ve sold. It will be a great atmosphere.”

The tie is Wigan’s reward for winning the Super League title last October, beating Catalans at Old Trafford to end a run of four successive St Helens triumphs.

They finished the 2023 campaign in style, winning their final eleven league matches, but Field believes the season “was definitely a journey”.

He said: “We had a few injuries, we had to do it tough at times. I had an eight-week period out (in the spring with a hamstring injury), we had injuries through our spine at different times.

“We did well to get through that period. It was really a journey. You learn each week. We managed the year and finished it well.

“Being Australian, we don’t have a Challenge Cup or anything like that to win. Winning the Grand Final is really the pinnacle for us Australian boys, so to win it was a dream come true.

“We’ve just got to take what we did at the end of last year into this year. We found a game plan that worked for us.

“We’ve got a side that we’ve kept together for a while now. We know what we expect from each other. Hopefully we can translate that into a new year with the new people that have come in.”

Six new signings have been made over the off-season, with centre Adam Keighran and hooker Kruise Leeming joined by forwards Luke Thompson, Sam Walters, Tiaki Chan and Sam Eseh.

In turn, the champions have lost Morgan Smithies and Kai Pearce-Paul to the NRL and Toby King to Warrington, while letting others, including Sam Powell and Cade Cust, go.

But one of the most important pieces of business over the off-season was the retention of Field, who signed a contract extension until the end of 2027.

“Professionally it was an easy decision, with how great the club is and the group we have here at the moment,” said Field, who overcame injury woe in his first season at Wigan to become a Man of Steel nominee in the next.

“Personally, it’s tricky still. I’ve been away from my friends and family for a long time, and it can be tough on my partner Brooke (who spends half the year in each hemisphere) as well, me being here all the time.”

