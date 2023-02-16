Jake Connor to miss the start of Super League 2023 as Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson explains

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS star Jake Connor will miss the start of the Super League season.

That’s according to his head coach Ian Watson, with the maverick playmaker on track to making round three if everything goes to plan.

Connor underwent knee surgery in 2022 and has been in rehab ever since, but the magnitude of the injury and the determination to make sure he is right will mean he misses out on round one.

“It might be too early for round one but everything has been on track so far,” Watson told League Express.

“He’s coming along really nicely. He’s running out on the field at about 80% which is a good sign so early in his rehab. Maybe it will be round three, if not we will make sure we bring him back at the right time.”

The Huddersfield boss certainly doesn’t want to rush Connor back.

“He’s here for the long term and we’ve brought him in to create a legacy at Huddersfield and a strong club going forward.

“Jake is here for the next three years and we can’t put him in too early and break him because that would be a waste and he’s not here for that.”

In terms of pre-season so far, Huddersfield’s preparations have been slightly different to the majority of Super League sides given the fact that they don’t come into the competition until round two given their round one opponents, St Helens, are currently in Australia.

That being said, the extra week has allowed Watson to get to grips with his side.

“Pre-season has been really good, we are a little bit different from everyone else as we don’t start until a week later.

“We’re still in preseason at this moment in time, so it’s extended the torture a bit longer for the boys though they can see the end of the tunnel now!”