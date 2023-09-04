James Bell on why he’s thriving in second season at St Helens and club’s impressive form

JAMES BELL says he is benefiting from being a more settled player in his second season at St Helens.

The loose forward made 17 appearances in his maiden campaign with the club after signing from the then Leigh Centurions, helping them win the League Leaders’ Shield but missing out on a place in the line-up for their Grand Final triumph.

In 2023 Bell has been invaluable, playing every game bar one – when he was suspended for the visit of Huddersfield Giants last month.

Whether in the back row or at 13, the New Zealand-born Scottish international is now a regular feature of Saints’ starting side and he has been one of their most impressive performers this term.

“I think I’m starting to find my rhythm and find my place within the squad,” said Bell.

“The boys can see what kind of player I am and they’re helping me out on the field too.

“It was just a matter of time, them figuring me out and me figuring the boys out. It’s all coming together now.”

Things are coming together for Saints as a whole, with the club on a five-match winning streak going into Sunday’s trip to Wakefield Trinity.

Bell believes that their key men finding form has been key in their good run.

“We’ve got some individuals in our team that are finding some really good form, some of our key players,” said the 29-year-old, who spent two years in the Championship with Toulouse Olympique before first stepping up to Super League with Leigh in 2021.

“Morgan Knowles, Jonny Lomax, Jack Welsby, Tommy Makinson – the big players are finding great form. It’s exciting to see and hopefully that continues.”

Bell also acknowledges the importance of keeping their best players fit and fresh for the season run-in as Saints look to win a fifth consecutive Super League title.

With Will Hopoate, Konrad Hurrell and Curtis Sironen all on the comeback trail from injuries, they may only be stronger come the play-offs.

“It’s a matter of getting a good balance of rest, recovery, and making sure we’ve got fit boys on the field and we’re getting some good players back as well,” added Bell.

