James Graham lands new role in Australia

James Graham has landed a new role in Australia.

Jammer, who brought the curtain down on a legendary career with St Helens last year, has returned to his old NRL club St George to help the club set up a female academy.

The NRL Women’s Telstra Premiership is set to expand, with Graham tasked with improving pathways for the club.

“This will lead to the better identification of talented young female footballers from our regions as well as improved development programs,” said Dragons CEO Ryan Webb.

“This is all done with the goal of having a highly competitive NRLW team made up of great local talent.”

Graham ended his career in glory as the Saints won the Super League Grand Final bringing an end to his 400-game plus career.