James Roby’s new role revealed at St Helens

JAMES ROBY will be St Helens’ Leadership, Culture and Performance Coach moving forward following the veteran’s retirement from playing rugby league.

The one-club star hung up his boots at the end of the 2023 Super League season after a disappointing semi-final play-off exit at the hands of Catalans Dragons.

But, it was always likely that Roby would continue at Saints in some sort of capacity and now the man himself has revealed his new role.

Roby posted on LinkedIn: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Leadership, Culture & Performance Coach at St.Helens R.F.C.!”

The 38-year-old played 20 seasons at the highest level, making 551 club appearances, earning 38 international caps, and winning six Grand Final rings, four Challenge Cup winners’ medals, two Harry Sunderland Trophies, and one Man of Steel award.

