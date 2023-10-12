John Asiata reveals the two Super League clubs he held talks with before signing for Leigh Leopards and how Derek Beaumont clinched the deal

JOHN ASIATA has developed into one of Super League’s most important players in 2023.

Signing for the then-named Leigh Centurions during the 2022 Championship season after his refusal to get the Covid-19 vaccine led to a contract termination by the Canterbury Bulldogs, the loose-forward helped Adrian Lam’s side earn promotion to Super League in emphatic fashion.

With that utter domination of the second tier under their belts, the Centurions became the Leopards as owner Derek Beaumont produced an overhaul of the entire club.

Since then, Leigh have won the Challenge Cup and finished fifth in the Super League table before going out in the play-offs at the eliminator round against Hull KR.

But, it might never have been had Asiata not turned down two Super League sides before signing for Leigh in 2022.

“There was two (Super League sides), Hull KR was one but then obviously they stuck with the process of me not having the jab, that put a move to Hull KR away,” Asiata said.

“Castleford was another one but they wanted me to play back row and I said no. I said I like playing in the middle because I like to get my hands on the ball. And I ended up going to Leigh.”

Asiata delved into the reasons why he joined Leigh, revealing why owner Derek Beaumont was crucial to the move.

“It wasn’t even a Facetime (with Derek Beaumont), it was just a phone call and we spoke nothing about rugby league. It had nothing to do with rugby league.

“Our phone call was more to do with charity work and what I like to do in person beside footy. I like to help young kids and help the community and that was our conversation.

“That’s when I decided to go to Leigh because of what he does off the field that people do know about. The things he does in the community is what drove me to come here.”

It’s fair to say Asiata’s 2023 season with Leigh has been a remarkable one with the loose-forward included in the Super League Dream Team as five Leopards players were given the accolade.

