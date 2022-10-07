Keighley Cougars secure signing of Wakefield Trinity forward

Newly-promoted Championship side Keighley Cougars have continued their recruitment with the addition of Wakefield Trinity forward Sadiq Adebiyi.

The Nigerian international only made three first-team appearances in a disappointing season at Belle Vue.

However, the 25-year-old brings experience of both the first and second tier from his time at London Broncos, where he previously worked with Keighley’s head coach Rhys Lovegrove and director of rugby Andrew Henderson.

“At only 25 years of age, he is in his prime now and ready to really kick on these next few years and further progress as a player,” said Henderson of Adebiyi, who has signed a two-year contract.

Keighley have now made seven additions since topping the League One table, following the signings of Ben Crooks, Thomas Doyle, Toby Everett, Ellis Robson, Lloyd Roby and Brad Walker.