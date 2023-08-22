Leading try, goal and point scorers in Super League, Championship and League One

Here are the current standings for tries, goals and points in all three divisions.

BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons) 24

2 Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) 22

3 Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 19

4 Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors) 17

5= Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 16

Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves) 16

Goals

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 74

2 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 71

3 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 70

4= Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 64

Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 64

Points

1 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 168

2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 164

3 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 158

4 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 150

5 Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 148

BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers) 31

2 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 22

3 Guy Armitage (Toulouse Olympique) 21

4= Connor Jones (Featherstone Rovers) 17

Matty Dawson-Jones (Sheffield Eagles) 17

Ben Jones-Bishop (Sheffield Eagles) 17

Kieran Gill (Bradford Bulls) 17

Goals

1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 87

2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 76

3 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 74

4 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 56

5 Ryan Shaw (Barrow Raiders) 49

Points

1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 190

2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 174

3 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 152

4 Josh Rourke (Whitehaven) 136

5 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 128

BETFRED LEAGUE ONE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Sam Smeaton (Doncaster) 19

2 Owen Restall (Dewsbury Rams) 15

3= Jack Render (Hunslet) 13

Patrick Ah Van (Oldham) 13

Sean Sabutey (Workington Town) 13

Goals

1 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 78

2 Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 73

3 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 71

4 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 66

5 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 58

Points

1 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 188

2 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 165

3 Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 159

4 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 151

5 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 129

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.