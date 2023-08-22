Leading try, goal and point scorers in Super League, Championship and League One

Here are the current standings for tries, goals and points in all three divisions.
BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE – LEADING SCORERS
(League games only)
Tries
1 Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons) 24
2 Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) 22
3 Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 19
4 Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors) 17
5= Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 16
Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves) 16
Goals
1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 74
2 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 71
3 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 70
4= Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 64
Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 64
Points
1 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 168
2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 164
3 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 158
4 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 150
5 Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 148
BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP – LEADING SCORERS
(League games only)
Tries
1 Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers) 31
2 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 22
3 Guy Armitage (Toulouse Olympique) 21
4= Connor Jones (Featherstone Rovers) 17
Matty Dawson-Jones (Sheffield Eagles) 17
Ben Jones-Bishop (Sheffield Eagles) 17
Kieran Gill (Bradford Bulls) 17
Goals
1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 87
2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 76
3 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 74
4 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 56
5 Ryan Shaw (Barrow Raiders) 49
Points
1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 190
2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 174
3 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 152
4 Josh Rourke (Whitehaven) 136
5 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 128
BETFRED LEAGUE ONE – LEADING SCORERS
(League games only)
Tries
1 Sam Smeaton (Doncaster) 19
2 Owen Restall (Dewsbury Rams) 15
3= Jack Render (Hunslet) 13
Patrick Ah Van (Oldham) 13
Sean Sabutey (Workington Town) 13
Goals
1 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 78
2 Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 73
3 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 71
4 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 66
5 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 58
Points
1 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 188
2 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 165
3 Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 159
4 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 151
5 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 129