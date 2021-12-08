League structure for 2023 season revealed

The structure of the professional Rugby League divisions will remain the same for the 2023 season, meaning that promotion and relegation will continue in 2022 as per last season.

The arrangements were confirmed at a meeting of the Rugby League Council today (Wednesday) as clubs received a joint update from Super League and the RFL around discussions on the future of the game.

There will be no change to the number of teams in each division, as 12 clubs remain in Super League with one team to be relegated and one team promoted at the end of next season.

Similarly, there will be two teams going each way between the Championship and League 1 at the end of the year, with the second tier to remain a 14-team competition into 2023.

However, a statement said that discussions by a Strategic Working Group continue “about the best way to reshape and continue to grow the sport”, which could pave the way for a change of structure beyond 2023.

It also said that progress continued to be made on the realignment of Super League and the RFL, “with the possibility of an announcement before the end of the year”.

“The discussions are progressing constructively,” said RFL chair Simon Johnson. “It is reflective of a mood of genuine co-operation within the game that such progress has been made over the last two months. We continue to talk to try and reach the finishing line.

“The regular December Council meeting presented the opportunity to update clubs on that progress, and also to provide clarity for all about what will be at stake in the 2022 season, in terms of promotion and relegation.

“After the unprecedented challenges of the last two seasons, there is every reason to be upbeat about what lies ahead from 2022.”

Ken Davy, Super League chairman, added: “A considerable amount of time has gone into the discussions.

“I believe the ‘can do’ and ‘solution driven’ spirit with which both sides have approached the talks will ensure the sport will be in a stronger position to be able to take advantage of the exciting opportunities in the future.”