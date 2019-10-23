Leeds confirm Trent Merrin will return to the Rhinos in 2020

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that Trent Merrin will return to the club next season.

The former Kangaroos international had been given permission by Leeds to try and source a deal back in the NRL on compassionate grounds, but reports recently emerged that those attempts had proven unsuccessful.

And now, the Rhinos have officially confirmed that Merrin, who captained the club in the latter part of last season, will be back in time for the start of pre-season training next month.

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: “During last season, Trent had to return home to Australia for some personal family reasons and given those issues at the end of the season we gave him the opportunity to look to see if he could source a deal with a club closer to home. He had our full support in doing this, but we knew there was also a strong part of him that wanted to come back.

“I spoke with him this morning and he confirmed that he would be returning to the Rhinos and we are delighted about the news and he will be back for the start of pre-season at the beginning of November.

“His performances on the field were outstanding for us last season. He is looking forward to getting back and is raring to go again.”