Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith explains his first two signings for 2023

Rohan Smith is confident his first two signings for 2023 will be ideal fits for Leeds Rhinos.

Leeds last week confirmed the captures of Toulouse Olympique prop Justin Sangaré and Wigan Warriors backrower James McDonnell, both on two-year deals.

On 24-year-old French international Sangaré, Smith said: “A good few months ago I was doing some research around the competition and identifying where I felt we needed to add.

“He’s a big body with some leg speed who can bend the line and create some second phases with offloads.

“We don’t have many guys around the 24-26 age group, so I was also looking for (someone at) that kind of stage of their career, to complement what we’ve got in experience and youth.”

Smith praised the Mali-born, Toulouse-raised forward for taking the plunge and agreeing to move to England, as he revealed that he had been in contact with Sangaré for several years.

“We had a few really positive conversations via Zoom and we’ve crossed paths through social media and Zoom in previous years through some mutual colleagues, so we knew a little bit about each other,” said Smith.

“We had some good conversations about the club and my thoughts on how to play Rugby League in general, and how I felt I could help him get to another level.

“There was a big decision to be made about changing countries and coming to another team. It’s hard to move from what’s comfortable sometimes but it’s a great show of courage and ambition.”

Smith was also impressed in his meetings with 22-year-old England Knights player McDonnell, who will leave Wigan after having made only four first-team appearances to date.

“Having met with him, he knows what we are looking to achieve here in the years ahead and it was good to speak to him about his own hopes and ambitions,” said Smith.

“I am sure he will fit in well with our squad and I look forward to seeing him develop over the next few years.”

Of more pressing concern for Smith is the absence of captain Kruise Leeming, quite possibly for the rest of the season, after he was found to have suffered a stress fracture in his foot.

Max Simpson could also be out for the year with a ligament tear in his ankle, while Sam Walters is sidelined by a knee issue.

Halfbacks Blake Austin (thigh) and Aidan Sezer (hand) are pushing to return for either Saturday’s trip to Catalans Dragons, or the following week.

