Liam Byrne plays through the pain to reach Wigan Warriors landmark

LIAM BYRNE made his 100th appearance for Wigan Warriors last week – on his 24th birthday – after reaching the milestone the hard way.

The Irish international prop featured against Hull FC on Friday, ironically the same opposition he also made his first appearance against, in February 2019.

Byrne has developed into a key figure for Wigan, starting in 19 consecutive matches before a rest for their win over Hull KR at the beginning of this month.

He took time out after playing for some time with physical issues – the first time the relative youngster has played through the pain for a considerable period.

“I was playing a bit hurt, I had problems with my ribs. It was a tough few weeks playing, so it was good to get some rest,” said Byrne.

“I’ve played through some stuff this year that I’d not been used to in the past.

“I’ve probably not had the best of luck with injuries but there’s not much chance of being rested.

“Playing hurt is something I’ve not been used to before, but I’ve learned I can get through that and still perform at a decent level.

“It’s good knowing that you can put your body through that, and knowing that you can put your mind through it, come out on top and get a good win still.”

Byrne says he felt the need to keep playing in light of other injuries which have weakened Wigan’s front-row stocks through the year.

Mike Cooper is out for the season with a serious knee injury, while last week Ethan Havard suffered a setback with his hamstring injury, which means he is unlikely to play again this year either.

“I definitely needed to play. We’ve had a lot of injuries this year so I guess it’s what is expected,” added Byrne.

“I need to do that for the team. It’s what’s expected of me, so I didn’t mind.”

Warriors coach Matt Peet is looking forward to seeing Byrne develop further.

“From day one he’s been a pleasure to work with. The very first time you meet Liam, you take a liking to him,” said Peet.

“He’s so unassuming but equally he’s very determined. To play 100 games at his age in that position is credit to him and his toughness, his durability, how professional he is. He plays quite a physical and uncompromising style.

“If he can build on these 100 games now, I think we’ve got ourselves a really good frontrower.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.