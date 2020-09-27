Liam Sutcliffe provides update on Leeds Rhinos future

Liam Sutcliffe insists his focus is on maintaining his level of performance as his Leeds future remains unclear.

Sutcliffe handed in a transfer request earlier this year and the Rhinos said they would not stand in his way should he wish to leave.

Since then the 25-year-old has produced some of his most consistent rugby and has been selected regularly at centre by coach Richard Agar.

Agar stated two weeks ago that he would still like Sutcliffe to stay, leaving the door open to a potential extended contract.

Though Sutcliffe’s transfer request has not been withdrawn, the England international was coy on developments surrounding his future.

“All that is going on in the background,” he said.

“Whatever is going on is happening and I’m updated on that weekly. I just want to try and stay well and stay in the team.

“I’m not too sure yet. I’ve obviously handed the transfer request in and that’s where I’m at currently. We’ll see how the rest of the year goes.

“I do enjoy centre and I’m enjoying being there the last few weeks. That’s all I’ve wanted and we spoke about that. Like I said, we’ll see what happens during the rest of the year.”