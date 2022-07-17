Hull FC weigh up moves for loan players in ‘shop window’

Jack Walker and Josh Simm could remain with Hull FC as the Black and Whites eye recruits for next season.

The pair are currently on loan at Hull from Leeds Rhinos and St Helens respectively, along with Warrington Wolves forward Ellis Longstaff.

All three made debuts in the Magic Weekend win over Hull KR before appearing again in last Friday’s humiliating 60-0 defeat at Wigan Warriors.

Fullback Walker, 22, has switched for the remainder of the season, and the East Yorkshire club has the option of making the deal permanent.

Meanwhile outside back Simm, 21, who agreed a two-week switch, which will now be reviewed, is out of contract at the reigning champions.

And while Saints coach Kristian Woolf indicated the player remains in his thoughts, it’s been suggested he won’t be offered an extension.

Hull assistant coach Kieron Purtill said: “Josh is someone we’ve been looking at. He has always been on the radar.”

Longstaff, like Walker an England Knights international and whose initial loan was for three weeks, is under contract at Warrington until 2023.

But Hull could yet make a move for him, and Purtill added: “I suppose all three of them are in the shop window.

“They have brought a lot of energy and enthusiasm, and hopefully they all do a fantastic job for us and something gets sorted.”

Hull have handed a first-team contract to Charlie Severs, the 18-year-old backrower from the Academy who also made his debut against Hull KR.

But experienced backrower Manu Ma’u will leave at the end of the season to join Catalans Dragons after three years at Hull.

The 33-year-old former Parramatta Eels player, who has represented both New Zealand and Tonga, is currently sidelined by a hamstring injury.

“Manu has been fantastic,” said Purtill.

“He is a good bloke; he is well respected by everyone and he has performed to a really good standard for us.”

