London Broncos sign former South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback

Championship side London Broncos have signed Fijian international fullback Sitiveni Moceidreke ahead of the 2022 season.

Moceidreke, who can also play across the backline at centre or on the wing, has one NRL appearance to his name in 2017 when at South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 27-year-old has also been on the books of St George, North Sydney Bears and Melbourne Storm in Australia.

Moceidreke, who first featured for Fiji in 2015 and was part of their 2017 World Cup squad without making an appearance, played in the NSW Cup with St George last season.

He now joins a London side preparing for their first season playing at Plough Lane after moving from Ealing.

They are also back to part-time status after the switch from operating a full-time squad, and have a new head coach in Jermaine Coleman.