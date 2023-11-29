Luis Johnson on potential Castleford Tigers return as he reveals Super League interest and turning down Championship offers

FORMER Hull KR forward Luis Johnson is currently training with Super League rivals Castleford Tigers.

Without a deal for the 2024 season after being let go by Rovers, the 24-year-old is doing all he can to earn a deal with the West Yorkshire club.

Now Johnson has revealed that he has already turned a number of Championship offers as he seeks a deal in the top flight – and potentially at Castleford.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be training down at Castleford for the past week, but for the future I’m just seeing what happens at Castleford first,” Johnson told League Express.

“My main goal is to get a deal at the club, so I’m doing all I can to do that.

“I had a few Super League clubs show interest but we couldn’t get around to getting the deal done. I had a few offers in the Championship but I still wanted to test myself at the highest level at Super League.”

Of course, The Jungle is no stranger to Johnson with the Yorkshireman coming through the ranks at Castleford before leaving for Warrington Wolves without playing a game in the Tigers’ first-team.

Castleford earned £45,000 as part of the deal in 2018, with Johnson going on to play nine games for the Wolves before leaving for Rovers in 2021.

However, Johnson returned to the Tigers for a short spell during the 2023 Super League season, making three appearances before returning to Craven Park for the remainder of the year.

Though Castleford finished second bottom of Super League last season, the 24-year-old embraced being back at The Jungle.

“When getting the chance to go back to Castleford, I grabbed the chance with both hands.

“Last year wasn’t the best year on the field for the club but I enjoyed being there and getting some game time.”

