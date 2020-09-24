McGillvary hat-trick keeps Huddersfield’s top four hopes alive

Huddersfield Giants picked up their second win under Luke Robinson with a 31-19 win over Castleford.

Jermaine McGillvary bagged a treble as the Giants secured back-to-back wins, moving up to sixth in the process.

But the defeat leaves Castleford’s play-off hopes looking all but over as their injury-hit side came up just short.

They took a quick lead as Gareth O’Brien and Greg Eden both scored to establish a 10-0 lead.

McGillvary struck back for the Giants and Jake Wardle, outstanding throughout, put the Giants ahead.

But a Gareth O’Brien penalty, followed by a drop goal, gave Cas a 13-12 lead.

Debutant Jack Sanderson then scored after the break to establish a two-score lead.

But McGillvary scored again, Sezer put the Giants ahead and McGillvary’s third sealed the win.