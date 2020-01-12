McMeeken ponders cross-code future

Mike McMeeken admits he won’t rule out the possibility of crossing codes and playing rugby union in 2021.

The 25-year-old’s contract expires at Castleford at the end of the coming season, with no decision yet made on his future beyond 2020.

He grew up in Hampshire and played the 15-man code from a young age before switching to Rugby League at the age of ten, eventually being signed by London Broncos before heading north to join the Tigers in 2015.

And McMeeken admitted to League Express he would consider a return to union at some stage.

He said: “It’s a hard question to answer. There’s always something there, and I’ve played the game so it’s not completely new to me.

“I may well try it in the future and I’m not ruling anything out, but that’s a conversation for another day. Right now I want to make sure I win some silverware at this club.

“We have to be confident in what we can do. From day one the new signings have slotted in nicely. Look at someone like Danny (Richardson), who has fitted in very well, and he’s a class player. There’s strength in depth all across the park and there’s competition across the whole squad.”

McMeeken missed a large part of the 2019 season due to injury, and he admits he was ultimately disappointed with what was a stop-start season on a personal level.

“It took me a while to get back going again after that injury,” he said.

“I had a good pre-season and to have to build it all back up again was frustrating, but I found my feet towards the back end. It was disappointing to miss out on the key play-off games against Warrington and Salford, but I’ve put that behind me now.”