Steve McNamara on Catalans Dragons transfer business and Tom Johnstone reports

Catalans Dragons are refusing to comment on stories linking them with Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone.

The 26-year-old England international is rumoured to have pledged his future to the Perpignan club although coach Steve McNamara has refused to confirm the story.

He told League Express: “May the first’s transfer deadline always gives journalists some great stories and topics to speak and write about.

“Recruitment and retention is important for all clubs and it must be done correctly so we will only make an announcement when it is right to do so.

“We are likely to make an announcement at some stage this week, but it might not necessarily be the player that everyone has been talking about.”

Whether or not that player will be Johnstone remains to be seen but, in the meantime, McNamara will be welcoming back several senior players for the Dragons’ next fixture against Huddersfield Giants following the break for the Challenge Cup Final.

The coach said, “We’ve got a week off and we can expect some players back and available for selection.

“There’s some potential for Samisoni Langi, Mike McMeeken and Josh Drinkwater all to be available for our next game against Huddersfield but Dean Whare will need another five weeks or so with his torn pectoral.”

McNamara reported no serious injury concerns from the Hull KR clash, adding: “We picked up a few bumps and bruises, Tyrone May was knocked around a bit during the game and he has been for the past few weeks, so he’ll be glad of some recovery time.

“Fouad Yaha picked up a pretty bad dead-leg but continued and scored a great try for us, but apart from that we have no injury worries from the match.”

