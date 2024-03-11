Mikey Lewis challenged to reach new level after ‘outstanding’ display in Hull KR loss

WILLIE PETERS hailed another “outstanding” Mikey Lewis performance – but says he now needs to be consistently great.

Lewis impressed for Hull KR on Thursday despite the team falling to a second successive defeat at the hands of Warrington.

He made seven tackle-busts and over 200 metres to stand out playing opposite England captain George Williams, likely his rival for the number-six jersey with the national team.

In one notable moment, he made a great step to fool Williams and go clean through the Warrington defence, only to then fail to find Jez Litten with his pass to turn the break into a try.

While Robins head coach Peters admitted that “if they had their time again, individuals would do things differently” with reference to that play, he was effusive in his praise for homegrown halfback Lewis.

“That was a typical Mikey performance, I thought, especially at home. That’s how he performs here,” said Peters.

“I think the growth for Mikey now is to be consistent with that, to do that week in and week out.

“When he’s in the game like that, he’s near unstoppable in the sense that if he’s got a roll on, he’s very difficult to contain.

“Similar to George (Williams), if he’s got go-forward he’s as dominant as anyone in the competition.”

Hull KR bombed several try-scoring chances but Peters took the positives from the number of openings they created, as well as scoring four tries.

“There was nothing wrong with our attack tonight – I thought we created a lot of opportunities,” added Peters, who takes his team to Huddersfield this Saturday.

“I thought we rolled forward well and we created when we moved the ball. It’s just the last plays and handing over momentum.

“There’s no doubt once the ground gets harder and the sun is out, we’ve got players in our team that can attack.”

