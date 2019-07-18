Mitch Clark heading for Leigh on short-term after Castleford departure

Mitch Clark is set to join Championship side Leigh for the rest of this season after leaving Castleford Tigers with immediate effect.

Clark has already agreed to join Wigan next season, but it is understood the Tigers were resistant in regards to any approach from the Warriors over him making the move early.

And now, the club have confirmed he has been released to take up an opportunity elsewhere – with TotalRL of the belief that Clark will be joining John Duffy’s Centurions for the remainder of this season before linking up with Wigan at the start of the 2020 campaign.

Castleford director of rugby Jon Wells said: “Mitch has left the Tigers to pursue another short-term playing opportunity.

“Mitch has recently found first-team football hard to come by at the Tigers and all parties felt a move away would enable him to do what rugby league players like doing best.

“He’s been a great bloke and a big contributor at the club over the last 18 months and we would like to wish him all the very best for the rest of this year and as a Wigan player from next season.”